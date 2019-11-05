The Chairman of the Committee on Laws of Parliament once again gave his opinion on the constitutional revision carried out during the plenary session of Thursday, 31st October 2019. Faced with the controversy caused by this act, Deputy Orden Alladatin reassured the Beninese people and invited them to serenity.

There is no danger here. The Constitution is being revised; but the Beninese have nothing to worry about. This is what we should remember from the words of the Honourable Orden Alladatin, who wanted to be very reassuring. “The Constitution is revised, our Republic remains. The people need only be serene,” he told ORTB.

According to Orden Alladatin, the 83 deputies of the 8th legislature went beyond fears and prejudices to allow Benin to make constitutional progress. “By maintaining gains, we have made progress,” he said.