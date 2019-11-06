The President of the Democratic Union for a New Benin (Dunb), Claudine Prudencio, on her facebook page, pays tribute to Patriarch Albert Tevoédjrè who died in the early morning of Wednesday 6th November 2019.
Peace to the soul of the great patriot Albert Tevoedjrè
This Wednesday morning, I received confirmed information of the death of Professor Albert Tevoedjrè.
I bow to the memory of the great intellectual, the great statesman and the great patriot.
As a political leader, I salute the illustrious deceased’s record as a fighter on the national and international political scene. In particular, the important role he played as General Reporter of the historic Conference of the Nation’s vital Forces in February 1990. I found his action in favour of peace patriotic, peace which, in my opinion, has no political colour, peace for which I am convinced that no sacrifice is and will be too much.
May Brother Melchior’s soul rest in peace!
Honorable Claudine Afiavi Prudencio.