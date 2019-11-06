Peace to the soul of the great patriot Albert Tevoedjrè

This Wednesday morning, I received confirmed information of the death of Professor Albert Tevoedjrè.

I bow to the memory of the great intellectual, the great statesman and the great patriot.

As a political leader, I salute the illustrious deceased’s record as a fighter on the national and international political scene. In particular, the important role he played as General Reporter of the historic Conference of the Nation’s vital Forces in February 1990. I found his action in favour of peace patriotic, peace which, in my opinion, has no political colour, peace for which I am convinced that no sacrifice is and will be too much.

May Brother Melchior’s soul rest in peace!

Honorable Claudine Afiavi Prudencio.