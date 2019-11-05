After the hostage-taking off the coast of Benin, the Head of State held a meeting with the naval forces on Monday 4th November. On the menu of their exchange, according to a Banouto source, is the strengthening of security measures on the seas.

Patrice Talon does not intend to rest on his laurels to make the worst happen. It was to avoid this that he, as Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, personally chaired a crisis meeting. In addition to the bosses of the naval forces, all the other actors involved in maritime security were at the meeting.

The Head of State and his staff had to assess the situation in order to find appropriate solutions. At the end of the meeting, the naval forces were more than determined to rout any attack on the Beninese coast. Security measures that should not be disclosed to the general public have been taken to make the fight more effective.