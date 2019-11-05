In a message broadcast on social networks, the famous Beninese singer Oluwa Kemy announced the release of her 5th album entitled “Egolo”.

As well as being gifted in humour as in music, Oluwa Kemy gave birth to her last child on 16th December 2018 in Concerto. Entitled “Égolo“, this 5th album is composed of 17 tracks by the star Oluwa Kemy. Following the launch, the artist began a tour of six municipalities in Benin in 2019. Following several Beninese artists such as Nikanor and Crisba, the performer of the title Aguétté, aware of the inability of Beninese artists to distribute their hit, decided to sell “Egolo” by mobile Money at 5000f CFA.

“My young brothers have found an alternative that I intend to support because I think it is the beginning of a revolution… If you don’t buy our works, we’ll never get away with it… And I know that our real fans will do it… May God bless them for this,” Kemy said. “You know, for the little Kemy who left a big hole in Bohicon to come to Cotonou following her passion, I can never be grateful enough for everything you have done for me by accepting me in your daily life”, the singer reminded her fans.

According to Kemy, for the street children who, like her, sold pacifiers and baths to get by, “I am a model of success. And I must continue to be that model for each of them because when the opportunity presents itself and they see me, I know that I inspire them a desire to surpass themselves” can be read in her message. It remains to be seen whether this initiative will be welcomed by the Beninese people and the fans of these artists who have decided to make a living from their work.