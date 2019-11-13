Benin: 31 suspected robbers arrested and 8 motorcycles seized by the police in Parakou

Security forces have been cleaning up in the last few days. In Parakou and exactly in the first borough, several suspicious persons were arrested with motorcycles.

The punching operation continues in the city of the Koburu. On the night of Tuesday 12th November to Wednesday, 13th November, 2019, a violent raid by the security forces led to the arrest of 31st individuals allegedly involved in armed robberies and robberies in the city. Eight motorcycles were also seized by the Republican police.

The catches were made in the next areas: Kpébié, Camp-Adagbè, Albarika, Depot, Zazira, Boundarou, Titirou and Okédama. It must be said that this operation, which is taking place, is aimed at reducing insecurity at the end of this calendar year.