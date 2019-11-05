Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seem no longer to like the songs of Selena Gomez, who has relaunched her musical career in better health and with a clear mind.

After 4 years of absence and treatment in the psychiatric center Selena Gomez has made her comeback with a new solo album in which she breaks the silence about her toxic relationship with Justin Bieber. Shocked by the publication of the video clip Lose You To Love Me, Hailey Baldwin shared on her story Insta the lyrics of a song entitled “I’ll Kill You”. A reaction that launched the rumor in the rumors of fans who think that this replica is intended for Selena.

According to unexpected revelations reported by Life & Style magazine: “Justin and Hailey don’t like it at all when Selena mentions them in her songs.” Better yet, a source close to the couple told the magazine: “They would like her to find another purpose in life and they hope it was her last song about Justin. They just want Selena to leave them alone. As a reminder, E! News quoted by the Gossip Cop website stated that “Justin is aware that Selena has the right to look back on her past in any way she likes. Justin and Hailey both want Selena to be happy and they are in a phase where everything is going well. They are not disturbed.