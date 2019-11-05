As part of its participation in the African Cup of Nations for Under-23s, which will start on Friday, South Africa, one of the qualified countries, has arrived in Egypt with only 12 players, BBC reported.

It was only with 12 young footballers that South Africa made the trip to Egypt to face other countries for the continental competition in the under-23 category. According to BBC, the major South African clubs refused to release their players until Monday, when FIFA’s window on international matches opened. However, South Africa is scheduled to make its first appearance in the tournament on Saturday against Zambia on Saturday with only 15 players available. According to the media, officials of the South African Football Association (Safa) failed to get the players released earlier.

However, instead of finding substitutes, Safa tried to name the players from Cape Town, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United to their 21-player team for the tournament, knowing that they would not be available for the weekend. Chefs and Pirates meet on Saturday in the Soweto derby in Soccer City in Johannesburg and SuperSport United will face Bidvest Wits in another key Premier Soccer League match on Friday evening. The PSL postponed the second division matches for the weekend to allow Notoane to have at least 12 players with him on the plane when the team left Johannesburg on Monday, BBC reports.