MP Claudine Afiavi Prudence receives an award from the Raoul Follereau Foundation. It was on 25th October in France for his commitment to working with vulnerable groups.

The Raoul Follereau Foundation, which fights for the emancipation of the most fragile layers, in this case the lepers, has awarded a painting of recognition to Claudine Prudencio for her actions in favour of this layer. The presentation of the said certificate took place in Paris in the presence of the recipient’s representative.

On the certificate, it is easy to see that it is a “donor diploma” that is awarded to confirm that the holder is participating in the fight against all forms of exclusion of the weakest strata alongside the foundation.