Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the Ivorian Prime Minister who offered 20 million to the singer Ariel Sheney, is at the heart of the controversy.

On Saturday 2 November 2019, while Ariel Sheney was in the middle of a concert, Prime Minister Amadou Gon offered him 20,000,000 CFA francs. This gesture, welcomed by Ivorian showbiz actors, is not accepted by the Ivorian people. The proof, Andrée Jocelyne Douarou, president of the Women’s Leadership Foundation and general commissioner of the Oscars of Decency, was outraged against this act of generosity.

According to her, this donation should be used to promote decency and excellence in schools. “Prime Minister, the Women’s Leadership Foundation that I lead, fights for the rehabilitation of the image of women while promoting women’s leadership“, she explained in an open letter to the Minister before continuing: “The Foundation has therefore equipped itself with certain instruments such as the Oscars for Decency. It is an event that promotes decency and excellence in schools through awareness-raising in high schools and colleges in the sub-region because we believe that the girl who is the woman of tomorrow must be nourished by the values of decency, good morals and excellence for the advent of a better society. According to Andrée Jocelyne Douarou, cited by the infodrome, the activities of her foundation have not received any support or grant from a ministry for all these years. “Our letters have never had any follow-up. Especially your services,” she points out.

Big anger in the ranks of Internet users

I have never understood the logic of giving money to those who already have it. 20 million is a fully equipped and built hospital in a part of the country where even a simple fever kills for lack of a health centre. Let us think differently about development. That charities that are part of a certain familiarity, remain as discreet. Otherwise it could create many frustrated people,” commented one Internet user cited by Africa-on7. And another to add: “At a time when Ivorians are unemployed, it is the people’s money that is being taken to support artists who already have enough to eat. Universities are not equipped, there are no schools and hospitals in some parts of the country and the money is given to an artist who is not hungry. These 20 million could finance other projects…. In Africa, the rich continue to impoverish the poor, and the poor applaud.“