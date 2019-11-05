Khalida Toumi, former Algerian Minister of Culture, was remanded in custody on Monday 4 November by the investigating judge of the Supreme Court.

Accused of squandering public funds, abuse of office and granting undue advantages to others, the former Minister of Culture Khalida Toumi is imprisoned in El Harrach prison. This followed an appearance before the investigating advisor of the Supreme Court in a demonstration case: “Tlemcen, capital of Islamic culture” organised in 2011 under his authority. Several other suspected persons will also be expected in this case. They are the former general coordinator of the demonstrations at the Ministry of Culture, Belblidia Abdelhamid and the former director of culture of the wilaya of Tlemcen, Miloud Hakim.

A human rights defender, Khalida Toumi was Minister from 2002 to 2014 under Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s regime. It is in addition to Abdelmalek Sellal and Ahmed Ouyahia, two former ministers of Bouteflika who are staying behind bars. After the resignation of the former head of state, the justice system launched a major operation against his relatives suspected of embezzlement.