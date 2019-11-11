The young Cameroonian and former wife of football legend Samuel Eto’o, Nathalie Koah, has responded to her critics who accuse her of plagiarizing her book “Renaître”, which was launched on Sunday 20 October 2019.

In her new book entitled ” Renaître “, Nathalie Koah shared her life according to her youthful mistakes, notably her love story with Samuel Eto’o. According to her, “To be reborn” is the story of a young girl, “the one that saw the young girl I was transformed into a mother of a family. The one that saw the subsidized woman turn into a businesswoman. The one that has been built on past experiences, but looks forward. The day after the launch, she was accused of plagiarism and counterfeiting by Marlène Emvoutou. “(…) I read the preface to Nathalie Koah’s book and it implies that her rebirth after her “setbacks”, revolves around the rebirth of her baby! Curious fact: since Marion Bartoli had already written the same story,” denounced Patience Emvoutou. For her, what is obvious, and proves Nathalie Koah’s delinquency, is not to make an effort to give another title to her book that deals with the same subject.

Touched by these accusations, Samuel Eto’o’s ex took her time to answer. “I’m just living my life. The young girls follow Trace, all the shows and various TV programs so they have the possibility not to follow my actions. I am well aware that I live differently from a normal girl but I take the time to tell my story, meaning that I am who I am today thanks to work,” said Nathalie Koah during her appearance on the show ” Accusé Lévez Vous “ on Trace FM.

Currently available on Amazon, the author hopes that her fans will find there, not the key to a successful life, but a little strength and energy. “Those who allowed me to no longer be ashamed of who I was, to succeed, and to present myself today, in front of you, happy, fulfilled. Proud of what I have become,” said the young woman.