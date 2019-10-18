Meghan Markle spoke in an exceptional interview with ITW about the “difficult” media pressure she is facing.

Like any member of the royal family, Meghan Markle almost never speaks publicly about her private life. But she made an exception by keeping ITW cameras in confidence for a documentary that will be broadcast this weekend on British television. In her statement, Meghan Markle said that she had suffered very little from the media pressure of recent months, especially during her pregnancy. According to Meghan Markle, the criticism had been particularly difficult to deal with when she was pregnant with her little Archie (5 months).

“Any woman, especially when she is pregnant, is really vulnerable, so it has become very difficult. And especially as a woman, that’s a lot. So you add this to being just a new mom, or trying to be a bride, well…. And also, thank you for asking how I was, because not many people cared about whether I was okay. But it’s a real thing that happens behind the scenes,” Prince Harry’s wife, Tom Bradby, told reporters with tears in her eyes.

“Yes” will answer the royal baby Archie’s mother to the question “And the answer is, would it be fair to say, that you’re not really well, because it’s a real struggle?”

"Not many people have asked if I’m ok … it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes." Meghan reveals to ITV's @tombradby the intense media spotlight has left her struggling to cope while becoming a mum #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJ pic.twitter.com/kZqhZV66OL — ITV News (@itvnews) October 18, 2019

Aware of the sufferness of his wife, Prince Harry, launched an offensive against some British media outlets that criticize his wife’s personal life in order to prevent the mother of the royal baby Archie from living the same fate as her mother Lady Diana: “I think[being] part of this family, in this role, in this work…. every time I see a camera, every time I hear a click, every time I see a flash, it takes me right back, so in this respect, it’s the worst reminder of his life, as opposed to the best,” Prince Harry suggested.