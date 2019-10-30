Revealed by social networks after Ariel Sheney’s single Amina, the young nudist Amina of Koumassi decided to sing in order to make a name for herself in Ivorian showbiz.

Amina of Koumassi came across the charm of the artist “Suspect 95”. Very admiring, she has now been baptized “Amina 95”. But all his attempts to get the rapper’s attention were in vain. That’s why she announced making a song to declare her love to him: “My love, my baby, Suspect 95… it’s because of you that I made that sound…” she said in a video posted on social networks.