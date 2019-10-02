USA: Targeted by a dismissal procedure, Donald Trump shouts at the “Coup”.

Politics
By Marturin S. ATCHA
Donald Trump, président des Etats-Unis@Variety

The investigation leading to the dismissal of President Donald Trump is ongoing. In a tweet, the head of the White House denounced what he calls a “coup”.

The American president has once again raised his claws against the impeachment procedure initiated by the Democratic camp. Many considered “untouchable“, Trump now takes seriously the threat of the leader of the Democrats Polosi Nancy who does not intend to stop on such a good path. This motivation does not leave the president unaffected. In a tweet, the Republican denounces a coup against the American people.

I come to the conclusion that what is happening is not an “impeachment”, it is a COUP , aimed at taking power from the people, their vote, their freedoms, their second amendment (to the Constitution), their religion, their army, their wall at the border, and the rights that have been given to them by God as a citizen of the United States of America,” he stormed on Twitter! This crashing outing of Trump proves the seriousness surrounding this “impeachment” project. He is accused of having asked Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, his likely challenger to the 2020 presidential election. It will take a few days to find out what will be done with the procedure.

