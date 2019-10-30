On Tuesday 29 October, British MPs approved the draft law on early parliamentary elections. This election will therefore take place on 12 December .

The House of Commons voted by an overwhelming majority in favour of the text on the early general elections of 12 December 2019. This vote was supported by the main opposition party, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour, beforehand. At the end of the vote, 438 MEPs voted in favour and 20 against. This is the third election in four years in Britain. For the head of government, Boris Johnson, the main challenge of these consultations is to secure an overwhelming majority in order to make Brexit a reality.

By postponing the vote on the agreement between London and Brussels, Westminster succeeded in forcing the Downing Street chief to abandon his exit lane without an agreement (No deal). A damaging thing for the United Kingdom according to the Labour Party. Already, this election promises to be very controversial among the country’s major political parties. The head of government, Boris Johnson, will therefore have to play the big game to succeed in clearing up this issue, which has been going on since the 2016 referendum.