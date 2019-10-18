In an interview with the BBC, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni spoke about the case of his current main opponent, rapper MP Bobi Wine. For the president, Wine is an “enemy of the country’s prosperity”.

Nicknamed the president of the ghetto, MP Robert Kyagulani, aka Bobi Wine, is a very famous rapper in Uganda. He has become like a plague to President Museveni’s regime since his entry into politics in 2017. At 36 years old, Wine indicated that he would challenge the president during the next presidential election in Uganda. He has been arrested several times and several of his concerts have been banned. For Museveni, Bobi Wine does not want his country to evolve.

“BOBI WINE WENT TO AMERICA AND SAID THAT PEOPLE SHOULD NOT COME TO INVEST IN UGANDA. IT MEANS THAT HE IS AN ENEMY OF PROGRESS IN UGANDA. WHEN YOU TELL FOREIGNERS THAT THEY SHOULD NOT COME AND INVEST IN OUR COUNTRY, YOU ARE WAGING WAR ON OUR PROSPERITY. SO WHY DO YOU WANT TO COME AND ENJOY THIS PROSPERITY? “, THE UGANDAN PRESIDENT TOLD BBC.

In addition, with regard to the next presidential election, Museveni, 75, said that he still had things to do for the country after 33 years of reign, and therefore, that he would only withdraw if his party asked him to do so. “My house is waiting for me, but Uganda has problems to solve. It is these questions that motivate us to do what we decide to do politically with our colleagues. If the NRM fellowship thinks they no longer need the input of the elders, we will gladly do something else,” the president said.

Yoweri Museveni went on to say that “one of the problems is mentality, because some people are looking for white-collar jobs instead of[other jobs], there is commercial agriculture, there are industries, factories and services and IT, we are deliberately working on them to create jobs for our people”. He also concluded by warning Wine. “We are not here for a show, we are not theatre audiences, we are people who are here to deal with very big problems in Uganda and Africa.