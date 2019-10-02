Ufoa 2019: Benin ranks Guinea (2-1)

Benin won yesterday against Guinea in their 2-1 opening match in the 2019 Ufoa Cup in Thies-Senegal.The Squirrels will face the Teranga Lions in the quarterfinal.

Moussa Latoundji’s foals achieved this feat on tuesday, 1st october during the session of their baptism of fire for the 2019 Ufoa Cup. The Squirrels, who were in pain, regained the lead and imposed their dynamism and touch in the game against a very determined Guinean team. In fact, following Fadil Bawa’s injury exit, Gaston Houngbédji made his debut and a few minutes later benefited from a pass from Marcellin Koukpo that he transformed into the opening of the score (1-0).

After the break, Guineans came back in the attack with a successful offensive. From a free kick conceded by Jean Ogouchi, Morlaye Sylla made the right move and won the match against Benin goalkeeper Sheyi (1-1) in the 88th minute. As we were heading towards the penalty spot, Benin reacted to the 93rd minute thanks to Jérôme Bonou, who was able to dribbling the vigilance of guinean goalkeeper Moussa Camara with a sumptuous shot (2-1) that gave victory to beninese team. Qualified, the Squirrels will meet the of Teranga Lions of Senegal in the quarter-finals.