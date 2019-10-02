Ufoa 2019: Benin ranks Guinea (2-1)

Sport
By Casimir Vodjo
Ph: Gaston-Africa-top-sports

Benin won yesterday against Guinea in their 2-1 opening match in the 2019 Ufoa Cup in Thies-Senegal.The Squirrels will face the Teranga Lions in the quarterfinal. 

Moussa Latoundji’s foals achieved this feat on tuesday, 1st october during the session of their baptism of fire for the 2019 Ufoa Cup. The Squirrels, who were in pain, regained the lead and imposed their dynamism and touch in the game against a very determined Guinean team. In fact, following Fadil Bawa’s injury exit, Gaston Houngbédji made his debut and a few minutes later benefited from a pass from Marcellin Koukpo that he transformed into the opening of the score (1-0).

Read also:

Barca: We know a little more about Lionel Messi’s injury

Fifa Day: Benin faces Bissau Guinea on 13 october 2019

FIFA The Best: Alisson Becker named Best Goalkeeper of the Year

After the break, Guineans came back in the attack with a successful offensive. From a free kick conceded by Jean Ogouchi, Morlaye Sylla made the right move and won the match against Benin goalkeeper Sheyi (1-1) in the 88th minute. As we were heading towards the penalty spot, Benin reacted to the 93rd minute thanks to Jérôme Bonou, who was able to dribbling the vigilance of guinean goalkeeper Moussa Camara with a sumptuous shot (2-1) that gave  victory to beninese team. Qualified, the Squirrels will meet the  of Teranga Lions of Senegal in the quarter-finals.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

FIFA: Former CONCACAF General Secretary suspended for life

USA-Electoral Interference: Trump toughens sanctions against russian personalities

Doing Business Report: Togo among the top 5 nations, Benin absent in the TOP 20

Benin – political crisis: national multi-variable dialogue

Benin: Rural electrification

Benin: The national dialogue begins in few days

“No force can stop Chinese nation from moving forward,” Xi Jinping

Benin – 2020 communal elections: the chances for non-conventional parties?

Brazil-Senegal friendly match: Aliou Cissé invites 23 Lions to entend

Benin: Ladislas Agbési’s strategic committee

Benin: Barthélémy Kassa talks about the reasons for the DRP’s absence from parliament

Benin – Guy Mitokpè’s developments on Houngbédji’s speech at the DRP Holydays University

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More