Addressing the State News Agency (TAP), Mr. Saied said that Tunisians were a “great people”, urging them to continue making a new history based on legitimate claims and respect for noble values.

Saied, a 61-year-old constitutional law expert, won 72.71 per cent of the vote, compared to 27.29 per cent for his opponent, a businessman and president of the “heart of Tunisia” party, Nabil Karoui. The new president is due to be sworn in before parliament next Wednesday, reports aawsat.com.

Immediately after the announcement of the election results, thousands of young people volunteered to clean streets and public squares and paint many walls and road boulevards in villages and cities in response to activists’ appeals on social media. The President-elect described these volunteer campaigns, which served to sweep the country away, as an “unprecedented cultural revolution”. The Journalists’ Union and other civil society organisations have criticised what they have called “calls for violence” from a number of Saied supporters against journalists and the media, says aawsat.com.

In response, Saied called for respect for journalists and the media, noting that Tunisians will impress the world with their high morality and awareness of all the plots designed against them, reports aawsat.com. Contrary to expectations, Saied, an independent candidate, won the first round of the elections, which included 26 candidates. He then took over the presidency with a wide margin against Karoui in the second round. Saied got the support of the angry, unemployed and educated youth class. Several political parties also supported it.