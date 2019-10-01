Tunisia: bad news for Nabil Karoui a few days before the presidential elections

Another new request for provisional release refused by the Tunisian appeal court, to Nabil Karoui, presidential candidate, reports Al Jazeera.

The information is reported by his lawyers; Nabil Karoui will not be released from prison. Karoui, a presidential candidate in Tunisia and a serious chalenger in the second round, is likely to follow the election from his prison cell once again. The court’s decision comes about 15 days before the second round of voting, which will see the media tycoon competing with 61-year-old retirement law professor Kais Saied on 13 October.

Karoui, who has been under investigation since 2017 for money laundering and tax evasion, was remanded in custody on 23 August and subsequent requests for his release were rejected. At 56 years of age, he finished second in the first round of the presidential election last month, behind Saied. Karoui supporters accused the government of putting pressure on the judicial authorities to prevent his release, allegations that the authorities have constantly refuted. Tunisia’s presidential election is the second since the 2011 revolution that overthrew long-time leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.