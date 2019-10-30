The 2019 Forbes Africa Ranking has been published. In this ranking, two Beninese are in the top 20 most prosperous French-speaking Africans. He is the current president of Benin, Patrice Talon, in elbow to elbow with his political opponent in exile, Sébastien Ajavon.

According to the 2019 Forbes ranking, two Beninese political actors previously businessmen are among the Top 20 richest French-speaking Africans. On the one hand, the current President of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, is in 15th position and on the other hand, his political opponent, Sébastien Germain Ajavon, is in 17th place in the ranking.

For this 2019 edition, Cameroon and the DRC are at the top of the ranking, which follows:

1/ Baba Danpullo (Cameroon) with 920 million dollars has made a fortune in real estate, agri-food, hotels, transport and telecommunications

2/ Paul Fokam Kammogne (Cameroon) 900 million dollars, President of the Afriland First Bank Group and initiator of the largest microfinance network

3/ The Rawji family (DRC) $820 million, one of the Congolese bank dragons

4/ George Forrest (DR Congo) 800 million dollars, Forest Group Director

5 / Yilas Akbaraly (Madagascar) $710 million, founder of Sipromad

6/ Hassanein Hiridjee (Madagascar) $705 million

7/ Abdoulaye Diao (Senegal) $540 million

8/ Christian Kerangali (Gabon) $520 million

9-/ Yérim Sow (Senegal) $510 million

10/ Willy Etoka (Congo) $500 million

11/ Iqbal Rahim (Madagascar) $419 million

12 / Billon Family (Ivory Coast) $410 million

13 / Samuel Foyou (Cameroon) $407 million

14 / Jean Kagou Diagou (Ivory Coast) $405 million

15/ Patrice Talon (Benin) $400 million

16 / Mukete family (Cameroon) $360 million

17 / Sébastien Ajavon (Benin) $350 million

18 / Jean Samuel Noutchoguoin (Cameroon) $315 million

19 / Nana Bouba (Cameroun) $310 million

20 /Sylvester Ngouchinghe (Cameroon) 280 million dollars