In a live Facebook video, Tina Glamour, dJ Arafat’s mother accused Olokpatcha and Landry Agban of stealing DJ Arafat’s stuff. To do this, she gave them three days to find the stolen cars and other DJ Arafat stuff.

About three months after DJ Arafat’s death, Tina Glamour decided to fight for her son’s property. Without putting on gloves, Tina accused Olokpatcha and Landry Agban, the new general manager of Yôrôgang, of stealing property and belongings from her late son. According to his video, Landry Agban took over his son’s belongings just after his death after “breaking down the doors of DJ Arafat’s recording studio”. In addition to appliances, he also allegedly took the living room furniture and a sum of money for DJ Arafat’s children. “Landry Avit broke my son’s studio, he stole my son’s chairs and my grandsons’ donations,” she denounced.

According to Tina Glamour, it was Olokpatcha, who kept DJ Arafat’s phone, belts, shoes and glasses before hiding her son’s cars in collaboration with Landry Agban. That is why she gives them a three-day ultimatum to find all of her son’s belongings. “I’m giving three days to drop off my son’s cars. You’re not going to sell them, you’re weacked. Those who took my son’s things, now start bringing them back even the dogs otherwise you will give an account to God. You waited for my son’s death to get rich,” she said.