Three suspected terrorists shot dead in southwestern Kenya

In Kenyan police reports it has killed three suspected terrorists in Likoni in the southwestern part of the country. An operation that confirms the willingness of the leaders to fight against all negative forces.

At a press conference on Tuesday, 1 October, the Chief of Police in the Likoni region Benjamin Rotich was delighted with this success. According to Africanews, it was the elements of the Anti-Terrorist Police Unit (ATPU) that led the assault very early this morning against three people considered terrorists. According to the authorities, the operation is part of the security plan for the city of Likoni, but also for the entire county of Mombasa.

This police official did not provide details on how these suspected terrorists were identified. However, the authorities welcome the news as it represents a good transition to the celebration on 20 October of “Mashujaaa Day”, the national holiday in honour of the heroes of independence in the country. A demonstration that will be attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The last terrorist attack in Kenya was in January 2019, which killed some 20 people.