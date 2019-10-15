The Palestinian Governor of Jerusalem arrested by Israeli forces

The Palestinian Authority’s Goveror in Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, was arrested by Israeli forces. Yasser Darwish, Fatah’s general secretary in Isawiya, announced the news to the local media on Monday.

According to Israeli police, the governor’s arrest is true, without revealing the reason for his arrest. In a report on Monday, dailynewssegypt.com reports that the Palestinian Ministry of Detainee and Ex-Detainee Affairs has condemned Israel’s repeated arrests of Ghaith and Fatah officials. According to the same ministry, Governor Ghaith had been arrested at his home in Silwan. He also added that Israeli forces beat Mutawar during his arrest.

It should be noted that the Governor was arrested with Shadi Mutawar, Secretary General of Fatah in Jerusalem. They have been arrested several times in recent months on charges of violating Israeli law. After the arrests, Israeli forces evacuated worshippers from the Al-Aqsa mosque, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, reports dailynewssegypt.com. “Fifty extremist settlers have been storming the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque since morning, in the context of the intensive deployment of the occupying police,” said the Islamic Waqf of Jerusalem.