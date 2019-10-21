The Italian championship, will oppose two great football figures. These are Italian striker Mario Balotelli and French attacking midfielder Franck Ribery. They will face each other in the match between Brescia and Fiorentina.

There are only mountains that do not meet. Franck Ribery and Mario Balotelli will once again cross spikes after so many years. Indeed, at the age of 36, the former Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery is now defending Fiorentina’s colours. The attacking midfielder who has given everything for France and Bayern, will face Brescia (Mario Balotelli’s club (30 years old) in Series A on Monday 21th october 2019.

For his part, the former Inter striker, Liverpool, Manchester City, Milan, Nice, Marseille, will have the task of carrying Brescia to this match. Knowing their determination to give it all, the two players will once again amaze the audience with what they know how to do the most, despite their age. It is therefore a reunion session that promises to be exciting in Series A.