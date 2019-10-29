The assumptions surrounding the third term of Senegalese President Macky Sall have just been relaunched with the new revelation of MP Seydina Fall Bougazelli. For him, things are clear: Macky Sall will run for a third term.

Faced with the Senego microphone, Seydina Fall Bougazelli, long supported the legitimacy of any candidacy of the current Senegalese President Macky Sall for a new electoral term. He persists and signs that President Macky Sall will run for a third term: “Legally, the President of the Republic is entitled to three terms. Reason why, Macky Sall will run for a third term, because it is a social demand,” said Seydina Fall Bougazelli, close to President Macky Sall.

“The opposition is in his role to perish, let’s leave them with their favorite game. Macky Sall is surfing on reality,” he added, before assuring that Macky Sall will benefit from the support of two political parties.