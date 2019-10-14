Sadio Mané Ballon d’Or? Thiago Silva answers

Sport
By Casimir Vodjo
Ph: Thiago Silva et Sadio Mané-Sunubuzz

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva told Sky Sports that Senegalese Sadio Mané is one of the best footballers on the world stage. For the Parisian, Sadio Mané deserves to be rewarded for his prowess. 

After the friendly match between Brazil and Senegal ended in a 1-1 draw last Thursday, Brazilian defender Thiago Silva commented on the potential of Senegalese striker Sadio Mané: “Sadio Mané is a world-class player. He’s almost perfect. He moves very fast, controls the ball well and is very smart in his movements,” said the Brazilian.

Read also:

Benin: Saturnin Allagbé’s donations to the Tanékas centre

AS Tonnerre in the heart of a sporting and political gala events.

FIFA Day: Benin gets ready to face Zambia

Sadly unlucky at the 2019 Egypt African Cup of Nations, Sadio Mané has won European honours that are an asset to the Golden Ball race: “With what he has achieved this year, I think he deserves to be in the discussion for the Golden Ball. “, concludes Thiago Silva.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Egypt: Former President Hosni Mubarak will make one of the few appearances since his departure

Rwanda sets a world record for women’s representation in the parliament

Benin: Workshop on budget orientation debates in the Cotonou commune (video)

Guinea: Violent repression of opposition demonstration turns to worse in Conakry

Benin: Slu gives finally his version to the opposition division

Benin: Ajavon’s Slu makes remarks on the political dialogue (video)

Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed officially elected with 72.71% of the votes

Benin: the two things retained by the lsu on the conclusions from the political dialogue

Benin: political dialogue gave birth to the “wind” according to the LSU

Benin – The resistance foundations: what does Paul Hounkpè have to say about ?  

Tunisia: Nabil Karoui congratulates President-elect Kais Saeid

Benin: the Fceb party to the correction of electoral laws without a constitutional revision

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More