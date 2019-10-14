Sadio Mané Ballon d’Or? Thiago Silva answers

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva told Sky Sports that Senegalese Sadio Mané is one of the best footballers on the world stage. For the Parisian, Sadio Mané deserves to be rewarded for his prowess.

After the friendly match between Brazil and Senegal ended in a 1-1 draw last Thursday, Brazilian defender Thiago Silva commented on the potential of Senegalese striker Sadio Mané: “Sadio Mané is a world-class player. He’s almost perfect. He moves very fast, controls the ball well and is very smart in his movements,” said the Brazilian.

Sadly unlucky at the 2019 Egypt African Cup of Nations, Sadio Mané has won European honours that are an asset to the Golden Ball race: “With what he has achieved this year, I think he deserves to be in the discussion for the Golden Ball. “, concludes Thiago Silva.