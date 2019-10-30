Russian and Chinese aircraft would not hesitate to scare and scare each other in the Sea of Japan region. According to Tokyo, Russians and Chinese have violated Japanese airspace hundreds of times in just seven months. This resulted in no less than 135 emergency flights by Japanese fighter aircraft.

“From 1 April to 30 September, Japanese fighter aircraft flew 470 emergency sorties. This is 91 times less than during the same period in 2018. Almost 71% of the cases were caused by Chinese aircraft and 29% by Russian aircraft; for the Chinese military aircraft, emergency flights were announced 332 times, 13 times less than last year at the same period. As for the Russian aircraft, it had 135, 76 times less than last year,” says a statement from the chiefs of staff of the Japanese self-defence forces, reported by the Sputnik agency.

According to the statement, three Tu-95 aircraft violated Japanese airspace on 20 June and one A-50 on 23 July . At the same time, South Korean military authorities also reported that an A-50 Russian control and early warning aircraft entered South Korean airspace without permission twice over the Japan Sea and that South Korean F-16 fighters fired warning shots. According to Sputnik, the alleged airspace violations took place near the disputed Liancourt rocks. A disputed area that puts Japan and South Korea in conflict. The latter control the islets while sovereignty over them is claimed by Tokyo.