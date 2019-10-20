Regina Daniels’ mother, accused of handing over her daughter to a rich old man, responded to her critics.

Regina Daniels’ progenitor responded to people who say her daughter married a richer, older man. Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was criticized for marrying a man 39 years older than her. Indignant, some of her fans claim that she married a Methusela. According to Wikipedia, Methuselah is famous for being the oldest person mentioned in the Old Testament. According to the Bible, he lived to be 969 years old, which explains why his name became synonymous with longevity, and that is why the expression “old as Methuselah” comes from.

For Rita Daniels, her daughter had told her that she wanted to get married at a young age but eventually, love tied Ned and Regina together for life. “This little girl you’re talking about is an old woman because the kind of wisdom she has, those people who open their dirty mouths to talk don’t have it. She turned 20 on October 10. She told me she wanted to get married at a young age. Recently, they say that Regina married Methusela, an old man…” said the actress’ mother, Rita Daniels, Rita in an interview with BBC Pidgin.