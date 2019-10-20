Following the controversy surrounding her marriage to Ned Nwoko, 39 years older than her , Regina Daniels finally explained to journalist Freeze why she had married a man much older than herself and not a young man.

Controversial journalist Daddy Freeze and her fiancé travelled to Dubai for an activity on their “cool fm” channel. The couple took the opportunity to meet Regina and her husband. At a dinner, the young woman explained to the journalist why she married a man much older than herself. Regina doesn’t think she can marry someone her own age because she’s a stubborn person. According to her, she chose to marry Mr. Nwoko, 58, because she was worried about what her family members would say and not what the Nigerians would say. “The only thing that worried me at the time was how I was going to tell my family. I don’t think I would have married someone my age because I’m quite stubborn, very stubborn,” she explained.

Very much in love with his 19-year-old wife, Ned Nwoko, 58, denies having met Regina through his mother, Rita: “In fact, some people thought I had met her through her mother. No. We met, fell in love and got married within three weeks.”