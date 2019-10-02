Prince Harry: the reasons for his black anger against the English tabloids

Royalties
By Angèle M.
Meghan Markle et le prince Harry @ BFMTV

Duchess Meghan Markle and Harry are also angry with the English tabloids. That is why the couple decided to file a complaint on Tuesday, 1st October 2019.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to file a complaint against the editor of the DailyMail. In the matter, Prince Harry is fed up with the many criticisms of his wife. “My wife has become one of the last victims of a British tabloid that campaigns against people without worrying about the consequences,” Harry lamented in an open letter. According to him, Meghan Markle is suffering. “I have been a silent witness to his private suffering for too long,” said Prince Harry, who is still traumatized by the untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana. To do so, he would not want his wife to suffer the same fate as his mother. “My deepest fear is that history will repeat. I have seen what happens when someone I love is harassed to the point of no longer being treated or perceived as a real person. I lost my mother and now I see my wife becoming a victim of the same powerful forces,” he notes.

Read also:

After the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton obtains a new royal title

Prince Harry: his wife Meghan Markle pregnant for her second child?

Meghan Markle and Harry: their son Archie renamed in Africa, here is his new name

The real reason for Prince Harry’s anger

Prince Harry’s black anger was triggered by Meghan Markle’s letter to her father, Thomas Markle. According to Prince Harry quoted by Gala magazine, excerpts from this letter were published in the DailyMail. “The content of a private letter has been published illegally, intentionally destructively, to manipulate you, reader. In addition to the illegal publication of this private document, they deliberately misled you by strategically omitting certain paragraphs, specific sentences and even singular words to mask the lies they had been perpetuating for more than a year.” explained Prince Harry in his open letter.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

FIFA: Former CONCACAF General Secretary suspended for life

Politics: Do MECE-Benin and DRP finally have the peaceful pipe ?

Benin: the king of Ouassa-Tobré at Joseph Djogbénou’s office

USA-Electoral Interference: Trump toughens sanctions against russian personalities

Doing Business Report: Togo among the top 5 nations, Benin absent in the TOP 20

Benin – political crisis: national multi-variable dialogue

Benin: Rural electrification

Benin: The national dialogue begins in few days

“No force can stop Chinese nation from moving forward,” Xi Jinping

Benin – 2020 communal elections: the chances for non-conventional parties?

Brazil-Senegal friendly match: Aliou Cissé invites 23 Lions to entend

Benin: Ladislas Agbési’s strategic committee

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More