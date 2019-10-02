Prince Harry: the reasons for his black anger against the English tabloids

Duchess Meghan Markle and Harry are also angry with the English tabloids. That is why the couple decided to file a complaint on Tuesday, 1st October 2019.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to file a complaint against the editor of the DailyMail. In the matter, Prince Harry is fed up with the many criticisms of his wife. “My wife has become one of the last victims of a British tabloid that campaigns against people without worrying about the consequences,” Harry lamented in an open letter. According to him, Meghan Markle is suffering. “I have been a silent witness to his private suffering for too long,” said Prince Harry, who is still traumatized by the untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana. To do so, he would not want his wife to suffer the same fate as his mother. “My deepest fear is that history will repeat. I have seen what happens when someone I love is harassed to the point of no longer being treated or perceived as a real person. I lost my mother and now I see my wife becoming a victim of the same powerful forces,” he notes.

The real reason for Prince Harry’s anger

Prince Harry’s black anger was triggered by Meghan Markle’s letter to her father, Thomas Markle. According to Prince Harry quoted by Gala magazine, excerpts from this letter were published in the DailyMail. “The content of a private letter has been published illegally, intentionally destructively, to manipulate you, reader. In addition to the illegal publication of this private document, they deliberately misled you by strategically omitting certain paragraphs, specific sentences and even singular words to mask the lies they had been perpetuating for more than a year.” explained Prince Harry in his open letter.