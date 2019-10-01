Politics: Do MECE-Benin and DRP finally have the peaceful pipe ?

On Saturday, 28 september 2019, the Democratic Renewal Party (DRP) was at the Holiday University. On this occasion, several political parties, including the Movement of Elites Committed to the Emancipation of Benin (MECE-Bénin), were invited to support. This presence of MECE-Benin who, on occasion, even delivered a speech, did not go unnoticed in the face of the war that is shaking both parties.

For the first time in its history, the DRP was absent from the last legislative elections held in April 2019. While the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (NAEC) claims to have applied the electoral law to reject the party’s file, DRP officials and activists accused MECE-Benin of having been the real cause of their exclusion by creating a case of duplicate candidacy. The case was brought before the Constitutional Court, which had rejected the two protagonists.

In the speeches, both sides seriously attacked each other and did not give each other. Day by day the situation worsened between the two political parties to the point where Jacques Ayadji and his companions had decided to file a complaint against the president of the DRP Adrien Houngbédji who, in a memorandum addressed to the Court, stated on page 6 “The presence of these candidates on two lists (PRPDand MECE-Benin) results from fraudulent schemings agreed between Jacques Ayadji and Americ Joël Allagbé”. After this episode, there were weapons passes between the two sides during the media outings. But in recent weeks, the water seems to have flowed under the bridge.

Finally peace between DRP and MECE-Benin ?

Even if there are no official statements showing that both sides have now made a clean slate of the past, it is safe to say that peace is gradually establishing itself between the PRD and Moele-Bénin. It is true that in politics caution must be exercised and that it is advisable not to move very quickly; but Mece-Benin’s speech last Saturday gives clues that support the idea of a return to peace.

Already the initiative to invite Moele-Benin and Jacques Ayadji’s option to respond positively to this invitation speak volumes. And the speech supports his actions, which could well mean “let us all forget and move forward”. “…It is with great pleasure and joy that the Mouvement des Elites Committed to Emancipation of Benin has accepted the invitation of the PRD which comes to express how important it is for us in Benin to transcend things, to transcend motivations or reasons that could take us away from the essential,” said the SG/Mece-Bénin according to the comments reported by La Météo.

Need I remind you that Mece-Benin and the PRD all claim to be part of the presidential movement. And as if they had the same destiny, they both refused to disappear in favour of the two blocs formed within the movement. Paradoxically, none of them managed to pass the Naec stage to participate in the parliamentary elections of 28 April 2019. They were all rejected for reasons including: duplicate application.