North Korea: New projectile test ignites Tokyo’s anger

By Marturin S. ATCHA

North Korea fired projectiles on wednesday under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-Un. This military action follows the announcement of the resumption of negotiations with Washington.

The Pyongyang regime fired projectiles at the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, 2 October. North Korea, accustomed to the facts, has just provoked Tokyo’s anger once again. According to the international press, this military action has raised tensions in the region. Shinzo Abe, the Japanese Prime Minister strongly condemned this test. According to him, he violates UN Security Council resolutions and militates against peace in the region.

On Tuesday, the North Koreans announced with great fanfare the resumption of negotiations with the United States on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. This military action is seen as a strategy to maintain pressure on the Trump administration, which says it “has the situation under control“. Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump have already met several times without success.

