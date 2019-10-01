Nigeria-Freedom Day 2019: Muhammadu Buhari makes a promise to the nation

President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation on tuesday, 1 october 2019, on the occasion of Freedom Day 2019. He called on the Nigerians to unite for the best interests of the nation and promised that the country will soon emerge from its tragic situation.

The 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence was celebrated on tuesday, 1 october 2019, throughout Nigeria’s national territory. On this occasion, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari urged nigerians to be patient and work together to move the country forward. Similarly, he made a promise to the nation: “Nigeria will soon recover from its tragic situation,” said Mr. Buhari, without giving any details about the tragic situation he is talking about. Was he referring to the threat of Boko Haram or any other economic situation? In any case, the Nigerian head of state said that the government is currently focusing on cybercriminals – Internet users.

In his speech, Mr. Buhari said that the launch of the 2019 budget in June would begin immediately to allow the completion of projects vital to the Nigerian people: “Hatred and smells are not the only factors of corruption and development. I am convinced that most Nigerians are more interested in peace and harmony,” reports Legit tv.