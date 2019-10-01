Nigeria-Freedom Day 2019: Muhammadu Buhari makes a promise to the nation

Non classé
By Casimir Vodjo

President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation on tuesday, 1 october  2019, on the occasion of Freedom Day 2019. He called on the Nigerians to unite for the best interests of the nation and promised that the country will soon emerge from its tragic situation.

The 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence was celebrated on tuesday, 1 october  2019, throughout Nigeria’s national territory. On this occasion, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari urged nigerians to be patient and work together to move the country forward. Similarly, he made a promise to the nation: “Nigeria will soon recover from its tragic situation,” said Mr. Buhari, without giving any details about the tragic situation he is talking about. Was he referring to the threat of Boko Haram or any other economic situation? In any case, the Nigerian head of state said that the government is currently focusing on cybercriminals – Internet users.

Read also:

Senegal: Khalifa Sall delivers his first words

Benin: Democratic Renewal Party closes legislative page

Benin: Receipt of 75,000 counters by Minister Jean-Claude Houssou

In his speech, Mr. Buhari said that the launch of the 2019 budget in June would begin immediately to allow the completion of projects vital to the Nigerian people: “Hatred and smells are not the only factors of corruption and development. I am convinced that most Nigerians are more interested in peace and harmony,” reports Legit tv.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

FIFA: Former CONCACAF General Secretary suspended for life

Nigeria: Buhari’s warnings against hate speech

Politics: Do MECE-Benin and DRP finally have the peaceful pipe ?

Benin: the king of Ouassa-Tobré at Joseph Djogbénou’s office

Doing Business Report: Togo among the top 5 nations, Benin absent in the TOP 20

Benin – political crisis: national multi-variable dialogue

Benin: Rural electrification

Benin: The national dialogue begins in few days

“No force can stop Chinese nation from moving forward,” Xi Jinping

Benin – 2020 communal elections: the chances for non-conventional parties?

Brazil-Senegal friendly match: Aliou Cissé invites 23 Lions to entend

Benin: Ladislas Agbési’s strategic committee

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More