Nigeria: Buhari’s warnings against hate speech

Politics
By Modeste Dossou

1st october is the day Nigeria celebrates his national independence. In this occasion, the President delivered a speech to the nation.

In his speech to nigerian people, President Buhari called on his compatriots “to show restraint and tolerance in their discussions on religious and political issues,” the BBC reported. According to the media, Mouhammadu Buhari made this remark while an activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, was arrested by the courts for sharing online information that insulted or incited people to hate the president.

However, the President’s speech provoked a reaction from human rights groups, which criticized the regime for, among other things, the brutal repression of demonstrations by the now banned Shia movement. Human rights defenders note that this has worsened Nigeria’s human rights record.

