Nigeria: after 59 years, the country remains a “sitting giant”.

Nigeria is celebrating its 59th anniversary of independence on Tuesday, 1st october 2019. On this occasion, the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, spoke out on the situation in the country. In front of journalists in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State, Governor Ishaku said that Nigeria remains a “sitting giant” after 59 years.

That’s all, except for a positive balance sheet. Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku did not hesitate to choose uncouth terms to describe the situation in his country on Nigeria’s 2019 Independence Day. For him, Nigeria has failed. Those who should be building the country have simply failed in their mission. Instead of building a “standing giant” they made a “sitting giant“. According to him, Nigeria only bears the title of “giant of Africa” without any corresponding proof.

 “It is a pity that Nigeria, as an African giant, is still lagging behind. I was in Rwanda and was surprised by their development in the health sector alone,” he said Ishaku quoted by Legit tv.

In addition, Ishaku called on Nigerians to transform their thinking, and to work hard for education, health and power, among others. Because, he said, there is still much to be done for the country’s safe development.

