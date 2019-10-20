A businessman, identified as Onyekachi Nwosu, died while having sex with his mistress, a certain Chima, in the Aguda region of Surulere, Lagos State, reports The Punch.

Mr. Nwosu and Chima had visited the Alfredo Suites around 10 p.m. for a short rest, but the 36-year-old man suddenly died. According to livetimesng, Chima, who was upset by her lover’s condition, rushed out of the room to alert the receptionist and the other people in the hotel. The media reports that the hotel manager, Uche Ejionye, accompanied by the staff, rushed into the room and discovered the lifeless and naked body in Nwosu’s bed.

Once, on the scene, in addition to Chima, Aguda’s police division arrested the receptionist, Marylyn, and the waitress, identified simply by Mary, who served room 107, where the lovers were staying.