Nicolas Sarkozy: what François Hollande really said to his wife Carla Bruni

At Jacques Chirac funeral on 30 september 2019, the former First Lady, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, showed an astonishing reaction that provoked intense controversy. Last time I checked, she was reacting to bad news she had announced by François Hollande.

Carla Bruni’s reaction to Jacques Chirac’s funeral made social networks talk a lot. And yet, his reaction during the mass in homage to Jacques Chirac who made the Internet users smile is not funny. According to the videos on France 2, François Hollande addressed Carla Bruni during this mass and provoked an outraged reaction by remaining speechless with his eyes open for a few seconds.

According to nouvelobs, François Hollande whispered a very sad sentence in her ear for having caused such a shock to the former first lady, Carla Bruni. Journalist Jérôme Béglé, deputy director of the “Point”, on the Cnews set on Monday evening reported that François Hollande was explaining to Nicolas Sarkozy’s wife the worrying state of Bernadette Chirac’s health, who was even absent from the tribute mass for her husband.