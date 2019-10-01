Middle East: Israel “must be wiped off the map and… it is an achievable goal”, Iran

In the midst of conflicts with United States and its other neighbour, Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to think about its objective, the destruction of Israel.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, Major General Hossein Salami, stepped up to the plate on monday and, in a statement, indicated that the destruction of Israel, Iran’s rival, was an “achievable goal”; reported aawsat.com quoting Guards to Sepah. Salami said that “this grim diet must be wiped off the map and it is no longer… a dream (but) it is an achievable goal”. Four decades after the Iranian Islamic revolution, “we have succeeded in obtaining the ability to destroy the Zionist impostor regime,” he said.

According to the aawsat.com report, Salami’s comments, while not unusual for Iranian officials, come against a backdrop of particularly high international tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and a series of incidents that have exacerbated tensions in the region. The United States, which withdrew from a historic nuclear agreement between Iran and the world powers in 2018, imposed a “maximum pressure” campaign, with the support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Iran has been constantly hostile to Israel since its 1979 revolution and Tehran openly supports anti-Israeli armed groups, including Palestinian Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.