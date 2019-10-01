Middle East: Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to discuss

Contrary to his position with United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran is open to dialogue with Saudi Arabia, the Speaker of the Parliament said.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Iranian MP leader Ali Larijani made a rather peaceful speech about Tehran’s differences with his regional rival. This intervention follows the release on CBS of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who indicated that his country prefers to follow the path of peaceful resolution of regional security conflicts rather than armed conflicts. “Iran is open to dialogue with Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region,” Larijani said in Tehran quoted by Al Jazeera. “An iranian-Saudi dialogue could solve many of the region’s security and political problems,” he added.

According to Al Jazeera media, the negotiations would be perceived as a victory for Iran. “They will see that Iran’s military strategy is working, that Iran is perceived as a strong military power and that countries that are not necessarily friends with Iran are in favour of dialogue on military conflict,” said an Al Jazeera journalist in Tehran.