The Mouvement of the Elite Committed for the Emancipation of Benin (Mece-Benin) will hold an extraordinary congress from 02 to 03 November 2019 in Abomey. During the two days of activities, party leaders and activists will exchange views on the participation of this political organization in political dialogue.

The extraordinary congress of Mece-Benin scheduled for the 02 and 03 november 2019 will address three main points. The purpose of the congress is to review the party’s participation in the political dialogue held in Cotonou from Thursday 10 to Saturday 12 October 2019, strengthen their position in the presidential movement and adopt new resolutions on the challenges of reforming the partisan system

This party, which was created with the advent of the reform of the partisan system, has a significant track record. Regularly registered under the new Charter of Political Parties, Mece-Bénin narrowly missed the legislative elections of 28 April 2019.