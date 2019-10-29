In a video published on social networks, Maria Mobil said she will be in Abidjan on Saturday, November 2. She will take part in the concert of the artist Ariel Sheney.

Revealed by the video clip “Jolie Amina” by the Ivorian artist Ariel Sheney, the dreamy roundness of Maria Mobil, who once missed her trip to Ivory Coast, will step on Ivorian soil at the beginning of November. Objective? Support Ariel Sheney for his new concert which promises to be a blaze of glory.

I WILL BE IN ABIDJAN ON NOVEMBER 1ST AND 2ND FOR THE ARIEL SHENEY CONCERT. COME AND SEE YOUR PRETTY AMINA,” SHE SAID IN HER VIDEO.

Revealed to showbizz fans, Maria Mobil plans to extend her fame to the four corners of the world, especially in Africa. Recently, the Togolese woman drained crowds in Benin during her visit. Her Ivorian fans, already eager to meet her, will certainly not miss her new appointment.