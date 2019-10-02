Mali: great disillusionment for the army

The toll of attacks in Mali against military bases in Boulkessi and Mondoro has increased. The country’s authorities announced in a statement the death of at least 25 Malian soldiers and about 60 missing persons.

“Among the ranks of the FAMA (Malian Armed Forces), the provisional death toll is 25, four wounded… nearly 60 missing and heavy equipment losses,” says the statement reported by Press Tv. The same document indicates that 15 jihadists were killed in the fighting. An initial assessment had reported 16 deaths, including two civilians. The official report is among the most important of malian forces this year as they struggle to contain an ongoing militant campaign in the country’s central region, the media reports.

The government said that the army had launched a joint operation with the forces of neighbouring Burkina Faso, supported by french troops stationed in the region, in response to the attacks. Violence by militant groups has worsened almost every year since their first explosion in Mali in 2012, when Allied Tuareg militants and rebels took the north and headed for the capital, Bamako, until a French-controlled intervention pushed them back the following year. Groups linked to Al-Qaida and Daesh have used central and northern Mali as a launching pad for an increasing number of attacks in the Sahel region, particularly against their neighbours in Niger and Burkina Faso, despite the presence of 4,500 french soldiers.