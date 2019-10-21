After giving his opinion on who is the best between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the Senegalese Sadio Mané has just made a choice between Messi and Van Dijk, two players in the running for the Golden Ball.

Will he be rewarded with the Golden Ball or not? However, the Senegalese striker Sadio Mané, who has been sidelined by Fifa and Uefa, is still in the race for the greatest individual distinction with Lionel Messi and his team-mate Virgil Van Dijk… While the list of 30 nominees for the Golden Ball is not yet official, Sadio Mané has made his choice between Messi and Virgil Van Dijk.

The Senegalese skipped his teammate and opted for the Argentine who, in his opinion, is the best player. La Pulga surpasses Virgil Van Dijk in terms of individual distinction, says Sadio Mané: “Virgil is a very good player. But sorry Virgil, it has to be Messi before you,” he said.

On the evening of monday 21th october, the list of the 30 players nominated for the most prestigious individual award will be announced: the Golden Ball.