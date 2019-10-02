LDC-Cristiano : a new title to his record

Sport
By Casimir Vodjo
Ph: Cristiano-Orange Football Club

Five Golden Ball, five league champions… Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo holds a wide range of titles and records to his credit. The most recent is that of the top scorer in the history of the Champions League.

From Manchester United to Juventus of Turin and Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be an indelible legend. The Portuguese set records and won almost everything on his way. Even his eternal rival, Lionel Messi, is far from stealing the show in terms of the number of goals scored in the history of the Champions League. The current Juventus striker alone holds 127 goals in LDC and is ahead of Argentina, who has 112 goals in total. Spain’s Raul (71 goals) and France’s Karim Benzema (60) are in third and fourth place respectively. Then there are Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Robert Lewandoski, each with 56 goals.

Despite his 34 years of age, Cristiano never ceases to amaze the football world. One wonders how far the Portuguese star will go in terms of a record.

