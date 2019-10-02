Justin Bieber invited his exes to his wedding (video)

Justin Bieber celebrated his wedding on 30 september with Hailey Baldwin in South Carolina. At that ceremony, which took place in the chic Palmetto Bluffton Montage complex, Caitlin Beadles, Justin Bieber’s first great love, was present.

On 30 september, Bieber couple celebrated their religious wedding in South Carolina. The Canadian singer and the model renewed their vows before God and the 154 people invited to their union. For this happy event, the artist did not fail to invite his former companions, including Caitlin Beadles, who was present during the ceremony.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin formalized their union in front of their parents, friends and other loved ones. But Caitlin Beadles, one of Mr. Bieber’s former girlfriends, was also present at the festivities. Before his love affair with Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber had a romantic relationship with Selena Gomez, a famous singer. The couple remained in the spotlight from 2011 to 2012 before ending their adventure. However, the two stars remained close until 2014. But, according to Closer, Caitlin Beadles is and remains J. Bieber’s first love. The two met in Ontario in 2008, when the artist had not yet been successful in music. The latter was friends with Caitlin’s brother, Christian Beadles, whom he nicknamed “brother” on Instagram. But J. Bieber and Caitlin’s wonderful moments of romance lasted only a year. Today she has founded an organization that deals with abandoned or abused dogs and has about 390,000 followers on Instagram.

Former couple fans also shared on social networks, some images of the backstage of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding. In a video, we can see her dressed in a black dress and sitting next to her brother Christian. Caitlin fans have also published cute pictures of the two friends from 2008 and 2009.

