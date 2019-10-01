Johnny Hallyday: his ex-wife Sylvie Vartan tackles violently his widow Laeticia

Sylvie Vartan, Johnny Hallyday’s ex-wife, gave the widow of manager Laeticia Hallyday a hard time.

Both parents of David Hallyday, Johnny Hallyday and Sylvie Vartan were very close even after their separation. The proof is that David Hallyday’s two artists and parents continued to sing together, on Johnny Hallyday’s favourite song. In the legacy war between Laeticia Hallyday and the rocker’s elders, Sylvie Vartan, who has already chosen his side, continues to tackle Laeticia Hallyday. While Laeticia still claims the copyrights, Sylvie Vartan who was married to the manager for more than 15 years continues to revive the Johnny’s songs, especially their songs she has already performed. “[…] without bragging, I know more than anyone who was Johnny. We grew up together, we’ve been through a lot, we have a son together. We loved each other madly,” David Hallyday’s mother clarified.

For Sylvie Vartan, despite the tremors, she stayed very close to Johnny Hallyday. She also reminds us: “The last time was during my concerts at the Olympia, in 2011. He had wanted to sing with me the Ode to Love”. According to Sylvie Vartan quoted by Gala, it is a title full of meaning composed despite Johnny Hallyday being in a relationship with Laeticia. “We may have been separated, but we often called each other. We each had a different life, a different love, but we always got along very well. It’s something that no one can take away from us,” she insists.