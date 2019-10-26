Beninese Jodel Dossou, who was in charge of a fine shot this saturday against Mattersburg, was the master of his team’s. One goal and a decisive pass that made him the man of the match.

Jodel Dossou was decisive on Saturday in the 12th round of the Austrian Premier League. The Benin midfielder, who entered the game in the 53rd minute, managed to give his team-mate Rajko Rep (78th) a decisive pass before concluding the session with a magnificent goal in the 90th minute. In the stat, Jodel Dossou obtained an average of 8.7 and was elected man of the match for this match won by his club Harberg (3-1).