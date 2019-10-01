Jacques Chirac’s funeral: A François Hollande’s reaction shocks Carla Bruni

At Jacques Chirac’s funeral on Monday, 30 september 2019, the former first lady Carla Bruni was shocked by a reaction from former president François Hollande.

Former heads of state, including Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, François Hollande, Nicolas Sarkozy and the current president, Emmanuel Macron, with his wife Brigitte, were present this Monday at Jacques Chirac’s funeral at the Eglise Saint Sulpice in Paris. On occasion, Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni were next to François Hollande. Internet users were intrigued by the First Lady’s face. According to the images of France 2 described by Gala magazine, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy stood very dignified alongside François Hollande.

While everyone was waiting for Jacques Chirac’s coffin, François Hollande, Julie Gayet’s companion, suggested a short sentence that seems to have shocked the former First Lady. “We see François Hollande addressing Carla Bruni, and the latter opening her mouth, her eyes round, as if she didn’t believe what she had just heard,” reports Gala. For their part, Internet users interpreted the image in their own way: “You don’t repeat but it’s not Chirac in the coffin”, “Did you know that Chirac voted for me in 2012?” or “Let’s go for a ride on my scooter afterwards?

Even if the image amused Internet users, it should be noted that it is impossible to decipher the few words exchanged between the two, which could be “a humorous feature, an unexpected confidence or even exclusive information”.