Jacques Chirac: weakened and “deeply wounded”, his widow’s health worries

Célébrité
By Angèle M.
Bernadette Chirac, ici le 5 juillet 2017 aux Invalides lors de l’hommage à Simone Veil. AFP/Pool/Michel Euler

Bernadette Chirac, wife of former French President Jacques Chirac, whose death was announced on Thursday 26 September 2019, is also “very frail”.

Bernardette Chirac was not at the national tribute to Jacques Chirac at Saint-Sulpice Church on Monday, September 30, 2019. According to Stéphane Bern, the widow of the former head of state is too weakened before her husband’s death. According to her news reported by Gala magazine, the former First Lady was “deeply wounded” by the death of her husband.

Read also:

Dj Arafat: Is his wife Carmen Sama pregnant?

Celine Dion: her technician is electrocuted

Jacques Chirac: his discreet nickname to call his female conquests

Absent from the popular tribute paid to the Invalids on Sunday 29 September, she had been seen at the family ceremony which took place in private on Monday morning in Saint-Louis-des-Invalides Cathedral but was unable to attend the national tribute which took place in Saint-Sulpice Church, in the presence of Emmanuel Macron. “She’s too weak. She’s very fragile.I heard from the Pinaults, who went to visit him and are very close friends. And she’s very fragile, I must say. So she can’t be here this morning,” Stéphane Bern told RTL.

As a reminder, the former president passed away at François Pinault’s hotel located in Tournon strreet, where Bernadette and Jacques Chirac lived for many years.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Doing Business Report: Togo among the top 5 nations, Benin absent in the TOP 20

Benin – political crisis: national multi-variable dialogue

Benin: Rural electrification

Benin: The national dialogue begins in few days

“No force can stop Chinese nation from moving forward,” Xi Jinping

Benin – 2020 communal elections: the chances for non-conventional parties?

Brazil-Senegal friendly match: Aliou Cissé invites 23 Lions to entend

Benin: Ladislas Agbési’s strategic committee

Benin: Barthélémy Kassa talks about the reasons for the DRP’s absence from parliament

Benin – Guy Mitokpè’s developments on Houngbédji’s speech at the DRP Holydays University

Benin: a $16.6 million loan from BOAD.

Bertin Koovi: “I was arrested without any legal reason”

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More