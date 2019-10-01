Jacques Chirac: weakened and “deeply wounded”, his widow’s health worries

Bernadette Chirac, wife of former French President Jacques Chirac, whose death was announced on Thursday 26 September 2019, is also “very frail”.

Bernardette Chirac was not at the national tribute to Jacques Chirac at Saint-Sulpice Church on Monday, September 30, 2019. According to Stéphane Bern, the widow of the former head of state is too weakened before her husband’s death. According to her news reported by Gala magazine, the former First Lady was “deeply wounded” by the death of her husband.

Absent from the popular tribute paid to the Invalids on Sunday 29 September, she had been seen at the family ceremony which took place in private on Monday morning in Saint-Louis-des-Invalides Cathedral but was unable to attend the national tribute which took place in Saint-Sulpice Church, in the presence of Emmanuel Macron. “She’s too weak. She’s very fragile.I heard from the Pinaults, who went to visit him and are very close friends. And she’s very fragile, I must say. So she can’t be here this morning,” Stéphane Bern told RTL.

As a reminder, the former president passed away at François Pinault’s hotel located in Tournon strreet, where Bernadette and Jacques Chirac lived for many years.