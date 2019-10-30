After her troubles in the evenings at nightclubs, the young Ivorian Amina from Koumassi embarked on a musical adventure. According to Vibe radio, this new project will lead her to Paris the coming days.

To propel herself further into showbiz, Amina de Koumassi who was exhibiting herself on the dance floors decided to go further. In fact, the tease of Abidjan’s parties wants to turn the page. The evidence, now managed by Paris-based producer Momo, Amina de Koumassi has left Koumassi for Angré, where she currently resides. That’s when she announced her first single entitled “From top to bottom, it’s going to kill”.

“I think it’s a big deal with the young Amina from Koumassi, whom I’m currently remodelling to make her a future star of Ivorian women’s music,” explained Momo from Paris, former manager of Parisian nightclubs: “Nelson” and “Atlantis”, relayed by Vibe radio. The latter would like to turn his new recruit into a bomb for Ivorian showbiz. So he announced the girl’s departure for Paris as part of his musical career.